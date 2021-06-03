Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $63.61 Million Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,451,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,844 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.78% of National Vision worth $63,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EYE. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in National Vision by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 289,313 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in National Vision by 1,567.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EYE opened at $49.68 on Thursday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

