Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $69.04 Million Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,333 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.91% of Spectrum Brands worth $69,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 384,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after buying an additional 65,613 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 346,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,435,000 after purchasing an additional 143,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $87.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $97.27. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.07.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

