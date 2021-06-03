Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $71.86 Million Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,154 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.60% of Semtech worth $71,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $54,379,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Semtech by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,419,000 after acquiring an additional 462,314 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Semtech by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 108,679 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $6,726,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,014,000 after acquiring an additional 84,584 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $61.93 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

