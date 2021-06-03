Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 273.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952,141 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 3.58% of Quanterix worth $76,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,879.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 247,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 234,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,928,000 after purchasing an additional 171,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 14.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanterix alerts:

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $97,286.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $231,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,393 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.