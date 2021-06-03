Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $53.59 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 117,977 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.25% of HubSpot at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $483.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -241.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.68 and a fifty-two week high of $574.83.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at $749,073,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,806 shares of company stock valued at $22,726,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Cannonball Research lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

