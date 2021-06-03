Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 211,380 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.21% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $50,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $395,322,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,126 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

