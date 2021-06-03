Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,480,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 323,270 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.10% of JetBlue Airways worth $70,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,936,000 after buying an additional 3,665,444 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after buying an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $26,230,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,001 shares of company stock worth $488,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.04. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

