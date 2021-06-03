Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $56.44 Million Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 295,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,444,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.53% of Five Below as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 192.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

FIVE stock opened at $179.97 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $96.61 and a one year high of $205.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.