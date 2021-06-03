Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 14,290 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.39% of Molina Healthcare worth $53,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.92.

MOH opened at $248.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $273.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.20.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

