Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 53,638 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,638 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Edison International worth $56,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Edison International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 101,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 75.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 617,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 266,387 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.