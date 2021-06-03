Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Shares in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,640,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,118,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.29% of Open Lending as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

Shares of LPRO opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 0.37. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

