Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,858,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 138,492 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.72% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $53,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 511,463 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 157,201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,209,000 after buying an additional 268,903 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $31,645,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $979,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COG opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.14. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

