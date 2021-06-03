Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,384 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.54% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $55,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIMC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIMC opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.39.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,967. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

