Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,964 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Avient worth $54,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 3,125.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

AVNT stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.54. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

