Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 17,408 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,408 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.36% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $52,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.80.

Shares of CRL opened at $329.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.74. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.76 and a 52 week high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,870,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,747 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

