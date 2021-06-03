Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 30,654 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,654 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of EPAM Systems worth $60,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after buying an additional 464,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after buying an additional 206,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,872,000 after buying an additional 191,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total value of $562,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,889.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,381 shares of company stock valued at $28,479,569 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $481.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.78. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.41 and a one year high of $490.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.