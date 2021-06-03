Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $54.50 Million Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 679,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,504,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Intellia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,074,000 after purchasing an additional 218,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after acquiring an additional 662,878 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 189,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 380,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock opened at $72.78 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $11,287,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,787 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

