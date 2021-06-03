Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $56.76 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 238,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,762,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Valmont Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,245,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

NYSE VMI opened at $251.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.19. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.11 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.