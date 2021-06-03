Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,637,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,385,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.97% of Amyris at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after buying an additional 3,510,892 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,919,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,293,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 36,459 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

AMRS opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMRS shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.