Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.84% of RenaissanceRe worth $66,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after buying an additional 398,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 976,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,466,000 after buying an additional 32,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 409,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.66. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $144.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

