Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,781 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.27% of FOX worth $57,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of FOX by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,311,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,054,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FOX by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 678,349 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA opened at $36.78 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.