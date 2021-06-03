Lotto (LOTTO) Price Hits $0.0433 on Exchanges

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $86.57 million and approximately $162,259.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lotto has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lotto Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

