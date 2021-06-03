Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after buying an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Shares of LOW opened at $190.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.09 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

