LTO Network (LTO) Hits Market Capitalization of $69.57 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LTO Network has a total market cap of $69.57 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00083099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00024047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.61 or 0.01013658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,617.92 or 0.09340889 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,249,351 coins and its circulating supply is 282,657,115 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.