Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 313.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.41.

LULU traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $318.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,472. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.57.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

