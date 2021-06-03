Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $320.78 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.41.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

