Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10-1.15 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.52-6.65 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $317.36. 1,835,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,065. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.41.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

