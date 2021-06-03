Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.52-6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.825-5.905 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.69 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10-1.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.41.

LULU stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $317.36. 1,835,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.79. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

