Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.52-6.65 EPS.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $3.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $317.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,065. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.41.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

