Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $14.55 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

