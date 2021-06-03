LunchMoney (LMY) Price Down 10.8% This Week

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $445,969.11 and approximately $14,923.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00078529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.87 or 0.00990275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00052324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.72 or 0.09318895 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,099,302 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

