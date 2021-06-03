Lundin Gold (LUG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Lundin Gold (TSE: LUG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.75 to C$14.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Lundin Gold had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

5/14/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

4/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$11.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$9.11 and a 1 year high of C$13.00.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$146,910.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,550 shares in the company, valued at C$442,328.84. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$527,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,004,700.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

