Lundin Gold (LUG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Lundin Gold (TSE: LUG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/20/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.75 to C$14.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Lundin Gold had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.
- 5/14/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00.
- 4/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$11.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$9.11 and a 1 year high of C$13.00.
In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$146,910.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,550 shares in the company, valued at C$442,328.84. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$527,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,004,700.
