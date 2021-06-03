LUXCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.16 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $3,825.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,143.13 or 0.99930390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00042493 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011913 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.96 or 0.01148717 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.07 or 0.00536289 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.42 or 0.00404430 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00090034 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004121 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,428,750 coins and its circulating supply is 11,421,517 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

