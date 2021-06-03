Lympo (LYM) Price Hits $0.0215 on Top Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $17.80 million and $405,883.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lympo

LYM is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

