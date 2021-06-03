LYNC Network (LYNC) Achieves Market Cap of $567,704.07

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, LYNC Network has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. LYNC Network has a market capitalization of $567,704.07 and $421.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LYNC Network coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001552 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00067243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.79 or 0.00314459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00252751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.69 or 0.01137436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,704.65 or 0.99807976 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00032728 BTC.

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 968,508 coins. LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/@lyncnetwork . The official website for LYNC Network is lync.network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

