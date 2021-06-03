LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Increases Dividend to $1.13 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.
LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $12.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.
LYB opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $117.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.42.
In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
