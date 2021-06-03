LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Increases Dividend to $1.13 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $12.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

LYB opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $117.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.42.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

