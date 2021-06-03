LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 67,357 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $32,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NYSE LYB opened at $115.87 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.