Macquarie Boosts Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Price Target to $14.00

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Macquarie from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.
ACEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.
Shares of ACEL stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.53 and a beta of 1.32.
In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,960,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $286,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,714,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
