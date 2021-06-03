Macquarie Boosts Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Price Target to $14.00

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Macquarie from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,960,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $286,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,714,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

