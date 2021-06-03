Maecenas (ART) Price Tops $0.0071 on Top Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $491,396.41 and approximately $222.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maecenas Coin Profile

ART is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

