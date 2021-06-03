MahaDAO Market Cap Tops $7.70 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and $1.08 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $4.54 or 0.00011559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00069313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00310730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00231059 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.16 or 0.01195315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.42 or 0.99784503 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034130 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,095 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

