Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.79. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$10.72, with a volume of 306,907 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.14. The firm has a market cap of C$864.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$100.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.