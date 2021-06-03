Mark N. Tompkins Sells 17,494 Shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 17,494 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $41,810.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,078,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,630.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mark N. Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amesite alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $91,921.22.

AMST stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Amesite Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMST. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amesite by 1,006.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.