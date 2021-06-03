Mark Zuckerberg Sells 63,105 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $17,259,250.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total value of $16,745,425.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $16,537,787.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $16,533,044.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $20,944,000.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $21,800,120.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total value of $22,041,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $329.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $933.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.61. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

