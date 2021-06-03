MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $569.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $625.00 to $569.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s current price.
MKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $557.56.
NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $460.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $431.19 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.99.
In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,070 shares of company stock valued at $17,330,099. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 16,586.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,691 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,753,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,302,000 after buying an additional 1,123,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MarketAxess by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,073,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,853,000 after buying an additional 672,157 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 221.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,304,000 after acquiring an additional 591,073 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
