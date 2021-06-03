MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $569.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $625.00 to $569.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s current price.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $557.56.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $460.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $431.19 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.99.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,070 shares of company stock valued at $17,330,099. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 16,586.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,691 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,753,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,302,000 after buying an additional 1,123,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MarketAxess by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,073,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,853,000 after buying an additional 672,157 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 221.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,304,000 after acquiring an additional 591,073 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

