Marlin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.36 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Marlin has a market cap of $70.42 million and $10.36 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be bought for $0.0956 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

