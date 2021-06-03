Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 736.50 ($9.62). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 730 ($9.54), with a volume of 155,736 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSLH shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 782.75 ($10.23).

Get Marshalls alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 722.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 608.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 149,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21), for a total value of £1,051,338.30 ($1,373,580.22). Also, insider Tim Pile sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total transaction of £16,123 ($21,064.80).

Marshalls Company Profile (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.