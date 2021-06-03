Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 553,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.