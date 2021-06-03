Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Buy Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 174,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,804. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.81. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after buying an additional 1,375,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after buying an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,662,000 after buying an additional 1,104,188 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after buying an additional 1,758,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.