Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $170.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $110.29 and a one year high of $183.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,933 shares of company stock worth $11,311,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.