Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 2,948 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 374.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after buying an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170,784 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $247.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.66. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.19 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 102.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.53.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,742 shares of company stock worth $11,106,899. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

